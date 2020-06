SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after an injury sustained at a recycling center in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg County coroner, the incident happened at CMC Recycling on Nazareth Church Road Friday afternoon.

The man has been identified as Freddie Calvin Williams Jr., 68, of Greenville.

Williams was a truck driver was working on a mechanical part at the scene that broke and injured him mortally, the coroner said.

An examination will take place on Saturday.