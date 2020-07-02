Man, dog fatally struck while out for walk in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man and his dog were killed after being hit by a car while they were out for a walk in north Charlotte.

Police say just before 8 p.m., the two were on Prosperity Church Road and Pinewood Lane when they were struck by a car.

The driver remained at the scene where both the pedestrian and the dog were pronounced dead.

CMPD major crash detectives are actively working this case. No additional information has been released at this time.

LIVE FROM PROSPERITY CHURCH RD. AND PINEWOOD LN.