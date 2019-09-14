Man drowns at Lake Keowee, Pickens Co. officials say

News

by: WSPA Staff

generic water

Waves close-up, against a background of a dark strip of shore. Background, banner or art canvas.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Pickens County Emergency officials have confirmed that a man drowned at Lake Keowee on Friday.

Several units responded to Keowee Toxaway State Park at about 7:11 p.m. near Hwy 11.

Emergency management officials say the male victim was located about 20 feet off the shoreline and brought to the surface at 7:43 p.m.  

He was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital by Pickens County EMS, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified by the coroner.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

