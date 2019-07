STEPHENS CO., GA (WSPA) – A Georgia man has died after he drowned on Lake Hartwell in Stephens County, Saturday night.

According to the Stephens County Coroner, emergency crews were called just before 10:15pm to the Lake Harbor Shores Boat Ramp.

The coroner says the victim’s body was recovered from the water around an hour later.

The coroner identified the victim as 39-year-old Brandon Wilson of Grayson, Georgia.

His death is believed to be accidental, the coroner said.