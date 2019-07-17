Man drugged, beat, held live-in girlfriend hostage in Colleton Co.

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina man spiked his live-in girlfriend’s soda with methamphetamine and muscle relaxers, leading her to black out and wake days later severely beaten and bruised.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office tells news outlets that the woman regained coherence and escaped to a medical center, which called authorities. Forty-four-year-old Roger Lee Peagler has been arrested and charged with offenses including domestic violence high and aggravated and kidnapping.

A sheriff’s office statement says the woman has since suffered from seizures. It says Peagler was initially charged with domestic violence, but additional charges were added during the subsequent investigation. Authorities say he’s faced similar charges in the past. Peagler is set to appear in court Wednesday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

