Man extradited back to Greenville Co. for role in 2012 marijuana operation

by: WSPA Staff

Camilo Gonzalez Rodriguez- Courtesy of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was extradited back to Greenville this week on charges related to a 2012 marijuana manufacturing operation.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Camilo Gonzalez Rodriguez, 31, was extradited back to Greenville following a Dec. 25, 2019 arrest in Miami, Fla.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the case stemmed from an incident on April 23, 2012 when a warehouse on Old Piedmont Highway, believed to be vacant, was found to have a large electrical line re-routed to the building.

Duke Energy officials made the discovery and then notified the sheriff’s office.

According to the release, investigators believe that the operation had been going on for about six months and cost Duke Energy over $125,000 in stolen electrical energy.

During a search of the property, investigators found a “sophisticated” marijuana operation that reportedly took investigators three days to process and dismantle.

According to the release, the operation had 16 HVAC units, 16 rooms, sleeping quarters and a fully equipped kitchen.

Investigators seized almost 700 marijuana plants, as well as approximately 200 pounds of packaged marijuana.

The first suspect charged in the operation was identified as Lorgio Morales, who was arrested in 2015 in Miami. He was found guilty in 2018 following a jury trial.

Morales was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Rodriguez was charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing marijuana, unlawful interference with electric lines and theft of electric current.

He remains in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

