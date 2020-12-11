Man faces additional charges in drug conspiracy investigation in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man is facing additional charges related to a drug conspiracy investigation.
According to a news release, Adam Charles Durkin, of Candler, was initially charged on Dec. 4 with several charges:
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
- Two Counts of Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule V Controlled Substance
- Felony Possession of Schedule I
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
- Maintaining a Vehicle or Dwelling for the Purposes of Selling Controlled Substances
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon
- Reckless Driving
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Friday, additional charges were filed against Durkin:
- One count of Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
- One count of Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Transportation
- Conspire to Traffic Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Sell and/or Deliver schedule VI Controlled Substance
“Thank you to our BCAT Detectives for their relentless work to bring additional charges in this ongoing investigation. Our efforts to charge and apprehend high-level drug traffickers in Buncombe County will continue,” Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said.
According to the release, 171 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of marijuana and $3,000 in U.S. currency have been seized this week as part of an ongoing investigation.