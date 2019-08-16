Man faces animal cruelty charge after domestic dispute arrest in McDowell Co.

Corey Austin Bartlett

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said man, who was arrested Tuesday following a domestic dispute with his wife at fast food restaurant, now faces an animal cruelty charge.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Marion Police Department officers arrested Corey Austin Bartlett, 28, of Marion, after a domestic dispute with his wife at Bojangles’, located on Sugar Hill Road, Tuesday.

Following the incident, authorities searched Bartlett’s home and found a small dog inside a kennel.

According to sheriff’s office officials, the kennel was too small for the dog to stand up or move around in. The dog was also reportedly covered in feces and did not have any food or water.

Veterinarians determined that the dog had also endured some sort of trauma to portions of its body, and was not treated.

Bartlett was charged with cruelty to animals.

