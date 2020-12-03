Man faces arson, reckless driving, other charges stemming from 4 separate incidents in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man on several charges related to four separate incidents spanning from August to October.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office arrested Shawn Lee Foote, II, 21, of Townville, on second-degree arson, two counts of driving under suspension and one count each of giving false information, reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to stop for a blue light.

Foote’s arson charge stems from an incident on Aug. 21, where he is accused of setting fire to a camper at an address on Mark Lane in Townville.

According to the release, his charges for giving false information and driving under suspension resulted from a traffic stop on Ames Street on the Utica Mill Hill on Oct. 5.

Foote reportedly gave the wrong identification to a deputy, ran from the scene after the deputy identified him and tried to arrest him on the outstanding arson arrest warrant, as well as driving on a suspended license.

His charge for possession of a stolen vehicle was obtained on Oct. 23 after deputies learned Foote had in his possession and was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo without the car owner’s permission.

Also on Oct. 23, two investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division tried to initiate a traffic stop on the Chevrolet Foote was driving on Mark Lane, but he allegedly did not pull the vehicle over and sped away while running a stop sign on Shade Lane.

Foote was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, reckless driving and with the second driving under suspension charge.

On Oct. 26, investigators were then notified that the vehicle had been found in the state of Illinois.

Foote was taken into custody and was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center, where he remains on $38,237.50 surety bond.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation is ongoing.