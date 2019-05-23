Man faces assault charges after shooting incident in Marion

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Cole Whalen

MARION, NC (WSPA) - Marion Police Department officials said a man was arrested after he reportedly shot another person during a dispute on Wednesday.

According to a police department news release, officers were called to Mission Hospital McDowell in regards to a person with a gunshot wound and detectives were also called to the hospital to interview the victim.

An investigation revealed that Cole Whalen was involved in a dispute about money with another man, and Whalen reportedly shot the man in his right foot with a .22 caliber rifle.

Whalen also reportedly hit the man over the head with the end of the gun.

The man was taken to Mission Hospital McDowell for treatment of non life-threatening injuries, and was later released.

Whalen was taken into custody at his home and was interviewed by investigators.

Following the interview, Whalen was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Whalen was taken to the McDowell County Jail, where he was being held on $25,000 bond.