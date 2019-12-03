Man faces assault, drug possession, other charges after chase with deputies in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man on assault, drug possession, reckless driving and other charges following a brief chase with a deputy Sunday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a deputy stopped a red Kia Soul, driven by Joshua Lee Mosteller, 39, of Nebo, at the intersection of Old Highway 70 East and John Swafford Road for traffic violations.

Mosteller reportedly refused to give the deputy his license, registration and also refused to get out of the vehicle, and sped away from the scene prompting a chase in the area of John Swafford Road and Old Highway 10 East.

During the chase, Mosteller reportedly drove recklessly off the road, was speeding, crossed the center line, stopped in the middle of the road, spun his tires and also tried to ram his Kia into the deputy’s patrol car.

According to the release, Mosteller stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Highway 126 and U.S. 70 East and deputies tried to apprehend him, but he sped up and off again on U.S. 70 East.

The chase continued onto Rolands Chapel Road, Old Highway 10 East, Wildlife Road and Ramsey Road, where Mosteller then jumped from the vehicle and went into a wooded area nearby.

Mosteller was taken into custody by deputies after a short chase.

Deputies found .30 gram of marijuana and .60 grams of methamphetamine in the suspect’s possession.

According to the release, Mosteller was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries he received, but was later released.

He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuna, fleeing to elude arrest, speeding, reckless driving to endanger, assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a public officer.