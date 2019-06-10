Man faces attempted murder, assault charges after incident at Spartanburg motel

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A man, who was arrested on several charges including attempted murder after he reportedly refused to leave a motel, assaulted a motel employee and lunged at a deputy armed with a knife, was denied bond on Monday.

Ukaegbu Otisi faces several charges, including third-degree assault and battery, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The charges stem from an incident last month at the Caroline Inn and Suites on Hospitality Drive in Spartanburg County.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to Caroline Inn and Suites, located at 810 Hospitality Drive in Spartanburg, on May 25 regarding a disturbance with a weapon.

When they arrived on-scene, an employee told them while she was making rounds she found a man — identified as Ukaegbu Agbai Otisi, of Gaffney — in a room. He was reportedly not supposed to be there.

The employee asked Otisi to leave and he replied to her in another language.

“The employee informed the male she was going back to the office to call 911, and as she was making her way there, she met up with a female witness as the suspect came up behind her and pushed her down,” from the release.

A witness told deputies that Otisi had a knife in one of his hands.

A search for Otisi began and they located him in a second story room armed with a knife.

Deputies told Otisi to drop the knife and he refused. At one point, he reportedly lunged at a deputy and two deputies on-scene fired their weapons.

According to the release, Otisi was shot several times and still refused to drop the knife. Another deployed his Taser and allowed for deputies to get the knife from Otisi.

Otisi was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries, where he remained until being discharged Monday.

He was then taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Otisi will go before a Circuit Court judge on Aug. 9.