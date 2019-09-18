Man faces attempted murder charge after shooting at Pickens Co. home

PICKENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Pickens County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man faces an attempted murder charge following a shooting incident earlier this month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the sheriff’s office received reports of a shooting in the yard of home on Jay Drive in the county on Sept. 7.

When deputies arrived on-scene, they were not able to locate anyone at the scene other than witnesses from a nearby home, but did located evidence indicating that a shooting had occurred.

Through witness interviews deputies learned that two males were involved in an argument at the home and the argument turned violent.

Sheriff’s Office officials said one of the men, identified as Phillip Brandon Barnes, 25, came out from behind the home, pulled out a gun and shot the victim while he stood in the front yard.

No other injuries were reported and no children were present at the time of the incident.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries and remains there at this time.

Barnes, who was not at the scene when deputies arrived, was arrested Tuesday. He was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

During his arrest, deputies found a small caliber handgun on Barnes.

According to the release, forensic testing is required to determine if the weapon was used in the shooting.