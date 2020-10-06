Man faces attempted murder charges after deputy-involved shooting in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a man was charged following a deputy-involved shooting in Gray Court Sunday night.

We reported earlier that gunfire was exchanged between a man and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies. No injuries were reported and the suspect was taken into custody.

Laurens County Public Information Officer Courtney Snow said earlier that the incident involved a mental health situation, and that he would be evaluated.

On Tuesday, SLED officials said Richard Lewis Hill, Jr., 30, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging firearms into a dwelling, unlawful carrying of a pistol and malicious injury to personal property.

Hill was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.

SLED said their investigation is still active at this time.