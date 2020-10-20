Man faces attempted murder, domestic violence, other charges in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man faces several charges, including attempted murder, after a shooting earlier this month.

According to a news release, deputies responded to the Salem Post Office on Oct. 17 to speak to a victim after a shooting incident.

The victim told deputies that Justin Dale Duncan, 24, of Salem, wanted a key to a Stamp Creek Road home and the victim and another person drove to the location earlier that morning to give him the key.

According to the release, after giving Duncan the key, the victims got back into their vehicle and Duncan pulled out a firearm.

The vehicle started to pull away and leave the location, Duncan shot at the vehicle.

The Crime Scene Unit was called to the scene and they collected evidence, which led investigators to obtain an arrest warrant against Duncan.

In the arrest warrants, Duncan is accused of pointing a firearm at both individuals, and is accused of firing the firearm at the vehicle with both people inside and with “intent to kill.”

Duncan was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and one count each of high and aggravated domestic violence and discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied.

He remains in the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $325,000 surety bond.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the case.

