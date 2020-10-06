Man faces burglary, assault charges after incident at Buncombe Co. home

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man faces burglary and assault charges following an early morning incident on Tuesday in south Asheville.

According to a news release, officers responded to Oak Forest Court in south Asheville at about 2 a.m. in regard to a breaking and entering in progress.

When officers arrived on-scene, they found that the suspect had unlawfully went into the home where his estranged girlfriend had been living with relatives.

An investigation revealed that the suspect — identified as Josue Cristopher Serra-Rodriguez, 29, of Asheville — had reportedly assaulted his estranged girlfriend before leaving the home.

Officers charged Serra-Rodriguez with first-degree burglary and assault on a female.

According to the release, Hendersonville Police Department officers located and arrested Serra-Rodriguez later in the day.

He is being held in Henderson County without bond due to the domestic nature of his charges.