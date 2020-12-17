Man faces burglary, theft charges related to Seneca Dollar General break-in

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested on several charges related to a burglary that happened at a business over the summer in Seneca.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a Dollar General on Friendship Road on Aug. 6 after an employee found the front door of the business was damaged.

The case was then turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division and a review of the evidence revealed that several people were seen inside of the store after the break-in earlier that morning, and items were taken from the store.

Investigators obtained arrest warrants against Aundarius Rickshawn Lowery, 18, of Seneca. He is accused of damaging the front door of the business, going into the business without consent of the owners and stealing cigarettes and a case of soft drinks.

He was charged with one count each of second-degree burglary, petit larceny and malicious injury to property.

Lowery was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center, but was later released after posting bond.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate this case.

Anyone with information regarding the break-in, as well as anyone who may know the other suspects involved in the incident, is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.