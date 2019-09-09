Man faces carjacking, kidnapping, assault, other charges in Spartanburg, police say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials said a man faces multiple charges including kidnapping and carjacking, following an incident this past June.

According to jail records, Jerry Cecil Edwards, 60, of Greenville was arrested Saturday on charges of carjacking, kidnapping, strong arm robbery and assault with intent criminal sexual conduct.

Edwards’ charges stem from an incident on June 11.

According to the report, officers responded to Allen Street, where they spoke with a victim who said that she was approached by a man at QuikTrip, located at 489 W. Main St., who said he was trying to get a ride to Walmart.

The woman told him the Walmart was closed, but offered to give him a ride.

The man – later identified as Edwards — got into the woman’s vehicle and they started driving away from the scene.

Edwards reportedly told the woman to turn onto Clinton Street and to pull her vehicle over next to a ramp. He then reportedly threatened her by telling her that he was going to hit her in the head with a brick.

According to the report, the woman eventually got out of the vehicle and ran toward Allen Street, where she tried banging on the door of a home, but no one answered.

Edwards drove off in the vehicle, which also had the woman’s cell phone and wallet inside.

A resident on Allen Street opened the door for the woman and 911 was called.

Maj. Art Littlejohn said an investigation into the incident is ongoing at this time.