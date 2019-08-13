Man faces charges after business burglary in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple charges following the burglary of a business earlier this month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies charged William Kyle Melvin, of Seneca, with second-degree burglary, malicious injury to real property and petit larceny less than $2,000, for the burglary of The Fishing Hole on Aug. 6.

Melvin was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center, where he was being held on $60,000 bond.

“The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is aware that the stolen items have been disseminated to individuals well known by law enforcement. If you or anyone you know is in possession of any of these stolen items, they can be returned to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office without criminal penalty through the end of August,” sheriff’s office officials said.

