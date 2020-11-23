Man faces charges after complaints of thefts in the Oakley community in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man was arrested on multiple charges following community complaints of thefts happening in the Oakley community.

According to a news release, an officer was patrolling in the community at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 following the community complaints of theft during the overnight hours.

During an investigation, the officer came in contact with a man, who was found in possession of a stolen bicycle from a nearby home.

The man, identified as Timothy Ryan Berlage, 31, of Asheville, was also found in possession of a substance believed to be Fentanyl.

Berlage was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II substance, felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods.

According to the release, he also had four outstanding warrants for his arrest in cases unrelated to the Nov. 22 incident.

This outstanding warrants include, possession of a schedule I substance, uttering a forged instrument, possession of stolen goods and possession of drug paraphernalia.