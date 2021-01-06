Man faces charges after investigation into drug activity in Southside community in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials arrested a man Tuesday following an investigation into reports of drug activity in the Southside community.

According to a news release, detectives and officers were in the community at around 3 p.m. investigating the reports and Javin Markez Whiteside, 22, of Asheville, was arrested and charged as a result of their investigation.

Police officials said officers seized several items at the scene, including a Glock 26, Ruger LCP, 0.93 grams of crack cocaine, 45.35 grams of marijuana, digital scales and $567 in cash.

Whiteside was charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed gun.

He was later released from custody after posting bond.

A 17-year-old juvenile was also reportedly detained during the investigation, and the police department and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Juvenile Justice Division are working together to determine their involvement.