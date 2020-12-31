Man faces charges after investigation into reports of gun crimes in Asheville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Darius Terrill Jefferson – Courtesy of Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials arrested a man on several charges, including drug trafficking on Wednesday.

According to a news release, officers and detectives were following up on recent reports of gun crimes in the Shiloh community in south Asheville, and tried to stop a vehicle that drove away when they approached the area.

The driver — Darius Terrill Jefferson, 29, of Asheville — was reportedly arrested a short distance away.

During an investigation, officers found 4.8 ounces of Fentanyl and a handgun.

Jefferson was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of trafficking in opium/heroin, possession with intent to sell a schedule I substance within 1,000 of a park, fleeing to elude arrest and reckless driving.

He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he was being held on $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store