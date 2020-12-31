Man faces charges after investigation into reports of gun crimes in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials arrested a man on several charges, including drug trafficking on Wednesday.

According to a news release, officers and detectives were following up on recent reports of gun crimes in the Shiloh community in south Asheville, and tried to stop a vehicle that drove away when they approached the area.

The driver — Darius Terrill Jefferson, 29, of Asheville — was reportedly arrested a short distance away.

During an investigation, officers found 4.8 ounces of Fentanyl and a handgun.

Jefferson was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of trafficking in opium/heroin, possession with intent to sell a schedule I substance within 1,000 of a park, fleeing to elude arrest and reckless driving.

He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he was being held on $150,000 bond.