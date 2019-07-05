Man faces charges following wife’s death in Oconee Co.

SALEM, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Wednesday after emergency officials responded to a medical life alert alarm at a Salem home.

When deputies and EMS officials arrived at the home on Sarah’s Dogwood Lane on May 6, they found Tina Lynette Crowe was dead.

An investigation lead to the arrest of her husband, Mark Monroe Crowe, 47, was arrested on July 3.

Crowe was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center, where officers found methamphetamine in the cargo pocket of his pants.

Crowe has been charged with abuse or neglect resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and introduction of contraband in to a jail.