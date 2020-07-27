Man faces charges from two 2019 break-ins in McDowell Co. after DNA found at scene

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said DNA helped detectives identify a suspect in two break-ins from back in 2019.

According to a news release, in October 2010, a Fletcher man reported that someone had broken into a storage trailer that was parked at Nebo Space Center on Old Highway 10 East. The two step ladders, four ladder jacks, an air compressor, a drill and other tools were removed from the trailer.

In November 2019, the same victim reported that someone had broken into his pontoon boat at Nebo Space Center, and said his fishing rods, reels, scuba gear, knives and marine batteries were taken.

The sheriff’s office said DNA left behind at one of the scene led detectives to James Robert Littrell, 33, of Marion.

Littrell was charged with breaking and entering a trailer, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny and injury to personal property.