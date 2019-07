GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said man has been charged following a crash that killed an Upstate teacher last month in Greenville County.

The crash happened on June 10 near the intersection of White Horse Road and Farrs Bridge Road.

Jasmine Louise Dodson, 40, of Greenville, was killed in the crash.

Jared Collier was charged with reckless homicide, troopers said. He was driving a tractor trailer during the crash.