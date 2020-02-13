Man faces charges in Oconee Co. burglary investigation from May 2019

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was charged in connection to a convenience store break-in from back in May 2019.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, officials issued a news release on May 17, 2019 asking for the public’s help in regard to a break-in at Countryside Exxon No. 2, located at the intersection of Highway 24 at Highway 59.

When deputies arrived at the scene that morning, they found a door to the store damaged and glass was broken.

Deputies said at the time that two men arrived at the scene in a red Ford F-150 truck and then left the convenience store on Highway 24 going towards Highway 59.

Evidence gathered during the investigation led investigators to obtain arrest warrants against Kaeleb William Fleming, 20, of Wellford and Taylors, SC.

Fleming was charged with one count each of second-degree burglary, malicious injury to real property, wearing a mask during the commission of a crime and possession of tools capable of being used in a crime.

He was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at around 5:25 p.m. Fleming was reportedly in custody outside of the county and was taken to the detention center.

He remains in custody on $18,732.50 bond.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the break-in is ongoing.