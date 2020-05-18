Man faces charges related to shooting on Black St. in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials arrested a man on charges related to a shooting last week in the city.

According to a police department news release, officers responded to a home on Black Street at around 12:45 a.m. on May 12 in regard to reports that gunshots had been fired in the area.

Police said no victims or witnesses were found at the scene, but officers were notified by staff at Mission Hospital a short time later that a victim had arrived at the hospital and was suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Officers arrived at the hospital and found the victim, 52, of Asheville, was receiving immediate emergency treatment.

Police said the victim remains in stable condition.

An investigation led investigators to identify Raymond Eugene Neal, 54, of Asheville as the suspect.

Neal was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury and the possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he was being held on $210,000 bond.