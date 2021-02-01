Man faces charges related to shooting, vandalism case in Old Fort, sheriff’s office says

Jacob Levi Hensley – Courtesy of the McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a fourth suspect in a shooting and vandalism case that happened in Old Fort last month.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a shooting call on Jan. 1 at around 1:40 a.m. on Harlowe Noblitt Road in Old Fort.

An investigation revealed that four suspects and a victim got into a fight in the middle of the road on Harlowe Noblitt.

The sheriff’s office said Jacob Levi Hensley, 20, allegedly fired a shot from a handgun during the incident, as the others vandalized the victim’s vehicle.

Hensley was arrested at an address on BR Drive in Marion, N.C.

He was charged with going armed into the terror of the public, disorderly conduct and assault by pointing a gun.