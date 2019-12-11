Man faces child neglect charge after 3-year-old found walking along street in Gaffney

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man is accused of child neglect after deputies found a 3-year-old boy walking along a street in Gaffney Monday night.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were dispatched around 9:45 p.m. after receiving a call about a “child in the roadway” on Limestone Street.

An EMS worker saw the unattended child, called law enforcement and stayed with the child until deputies arrived on-scene.

The boy was able to tell deputies he was 3 years old, but was not able to tell them his address or his mother’s name.

Deputies then contacted DSS and placed the child in emergency protective custody.

After the child’s photo was released to media outlets and on social media, deputies received information around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday about a possible address and the names of the child’s parents.

According to the release, deputies made contact with the adult that was supposed to be watching the child and the suspect — identified as Bryant Drake Williams, 23, of Gaffney — said he had put the child in bed at around 9 p.m. Williams then said he had also fallen asleep.

Deputies said they were suspicious of Williams’ statement due to the child being found fully dressed with his shoes on and was not wearing any sleep clothing. The child also reportedly walked around. 30 tenths of a mile from his home.

William was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked in on Tuesday at around 1:30 a.m.