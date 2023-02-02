LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a man is facing years in prison for a sex crime involving a victim younger than 15.

Officers charged 29-year-old Corey McCall with second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for the offense according to police.

Officers said McCall is related to the victim and had a place of authority over them.

The victim was somewhere between the ages of 11 and 14 when the incidents happened, officers said.

McCall was booked into the Laurens County Detention Center on a $350,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding sexual assault investigations is asked to call (864) 984-3532 or CrimeStoppers at 68-CRIME.