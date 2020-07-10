Man faces child sexual abuse material charges in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Union County man is facing child sexual abuse material charges.

32-year-old Colton Blake Zelano, of Union, was arrested on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors on July 8, according to SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

He is charged with five counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Zelano. Investigators said Zelano possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

According to the sheriff’s office pres release, child sexual abuse material (CSAM) is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the United States Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Marshals Service and Union County Sheriff’s Office, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation and arrest.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.