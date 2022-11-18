OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Wednesday for trafficking methamphetamine after a chase Wednesday in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 27-year-old Clifford Jacob Ricketts with failure to stop for a blue light, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and trafficking in methaphetamine.

According to investigators, Ricketts had 11 warrants and six general session bench warrants from an incident that occurred two weeks prior to his arrest.

On November 4th, Deputies attempted to stop a 2007 Mercedes Benz driven by Ricketts for a traffic violation.

Ricketts failed to pull over and a pursuit was initiated from Rock Crusher Road to Duck Pond Road.

The chase ended on Armstrong Road at South Highway 11 when the deputy lost sight of the vehicle.

On November 16th, Deputies received a tip that Ricketts was in the Earles Grove community area with a black Camaro.

Investigators found a car that matched the vehicle in question close to Smith Dairy Road near Cottontail Drive.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver later identified as Ricketts failed to pull the car over.

Ricketts drove off of Earles Grove Road to an unpaved road where the Camaro got stuck in the mud according to deputies.

Investigators seized 198 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, two firearms and $315 in cash.

Deputies booked Ricketts into the Oconee County Detention Center.

He was denied bond in reference to the charges related to Wednesday’s arrest and given a combined $30,230 bond on the charges for the pursuit on November 4th.