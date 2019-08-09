Man faces drug charges after home search in Hendersonville

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Henderson County Drug Task Force and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT Team arrested a man on multiple charges following the search of a Hendersonville home Wednesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, methamphetamine, firearms and money were seized from the home.

Detectives arrested Michael Terry Neal, 57, and charged him with felony trafficking methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of sell/delivery/ use of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Neal was taken to the Henderson County Detention Center, where he was later released on $27,000 bond.

Sheriff Lowell Griffin asks that anyone with information regarding suspected drug activity to call the sheriff’s office at 828-694-2954.

