Live Now
Watch Your Carolina

Man faces drug charges, traffic violations after chase with officers in Forest City

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Forest City Police Department officials arrested a man on multiple drug charges and traffic violations following a chase with officers on Thursday.

According to a police department news release, officers stopped a Nissan Altima driven by Andrew Robert Holloway at around 12:10 p.m. following a short chase in the area of Dogwood Lane and Mountain View Street.

Holloway was arrested after he got out of the vehicle and was put in the back of a patrol vehicle to wait for medical personnel to check on a small cut on his hand.

He was then take to a magistrate where he was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked, fail to stop for light/siren, flee to elude arrest and resisting a public officer.

Holloway was being held on $40,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories