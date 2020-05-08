Man faces drug charges, traffic violations after chase with officers in Forest City

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Forest City Police Department officials arrested a man on multiple drug charges and traffic violations following a chase with officers on Thursday.

According to a police department news release, officers stopped a Nissan Altima driven by Andrew Robert Holloway at around 12:10 p.m. following a short chase in the area of Dogwood Lane and Mountain View Street.

Holloway was arrested after he got out of the vehicle and was put in the back of a patrol vehicle to wait for medical personnel to check on a small cut on his hand.

He was then take to a magistrate where he was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked, fail to stop for light/siren, flee to elude arrest and resisting a public officer.

Holloway was being held on $40,000 bond.