Man faces drug, firearm charges after investigation into drug activity in west Asheville

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Kevin Healey Kampka -Photo courtesy of Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials arrested a man on Wednesday on drug and firearm charges while investigating community complaints about drug activity in west Asheville.

According to a news release, officers found Kevin Healey Kampka in possession of a firearm and Fentanyl.

Kampka was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a schedule I substance.

He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he was being held on $13,000 bond.

Anyone with information related to drug activity in your area, is asked to share their tip with police through the TIP2APD app — located under Asheville PD in the app store — or text 847411 and use the keyword “tip2apd” and then your tip.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories