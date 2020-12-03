Man faces drug, firearm charges after investigation into drug activity in west Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials arrested a man on Wednesday on drug and firearm charges while investigating community complaints about drug activity in west Asheville.

According to a news release, officers found Kevin Healey Kampka in possession of a firearm and Fentanyl.

Kampka was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a schedule I substance.

He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he was being held on $13,000 bond.

Anyone with information related to drug activity in your area, is asked to share their tip with police through the TIP2APD app — located under Asheville PD in the app store — or text 847411 and use the keyword “tip2apd” and then your tip.