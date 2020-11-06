Man faces drug trafficking, assault on law enforcement officer charges after chase in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man on multiple charges including drug trafficking, as well as assault on a law enforcement officer.

According to a news release, deputies saw a motorcycle traveling in the area of Hog Pen Branch Road that didn’t have a registration plate on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The deputies attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the driver — Craig Raymond Swink, of Mooresboro — refused to pull over and a chased occurred.

While on the motorcycle, Swink hit a wooden fence and a deputy’s vehicle before finally stopping.

He then tried to run away from the scene, but deputies were able to apprehend him.

Swink also reportedly assaulted one of the deputies on-scene while they were trying to apprehend him.

According to the release, deputies found 78.9 grams of methamphetamine and $486 in cash.

Swink was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, assault of a law enforcement officer causing injury, failure to stop for blue lights and siren, assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats, resisting public officer, damage to property, driving while license revoked and careless and reckless driving.

He was taken to the Rutherford County Detention Center, where he was being held on $300,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said one deputy was treated for injuries during the incident, but was later released from an area hospital on Wednesday night and is said to be OK.

The amount of methamphetamine seized at the scene was valued at around $2,400.

The Rutherford County Narcotics Unit also assisted in the case.