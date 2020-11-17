Man faces drug trafficking charge after traffic stop in Oconee Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Thomas Richard Cannon – Courtesy of Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man over the weekend on a drug trafficking charge following a traffic stop.

According to a news release, a deputy responded to assist another deputy with a traffic stop, stemming from a traffic violation, on Crestwood Drive on Nov. 13.

The driver of the stopped vehicle, identified as Thomas Richard Cannon, 62, of Westminster, gave consent for the deputy to search his vehicle, which revealed a quantity of narcotics, methamphetamine and marijuana.

Cannon was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and simple possession of marijuana.

He was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center, where he was being held on bond.

