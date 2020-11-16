Man faces drug trafficking charge after traffic stop in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested last week on a drug trafficking charge following a traffic stop in Seneca.

According to a news release, a deputy saw a grey Dodge Challenger with a Texas license plate in the Utica Mill Hill area and checked with dispatch about the license plate.

The tag on the vehicle reportedly came back to a Dodge truck.

The Challenger then turned into a driveway on E.S. Sixth Street near Coleman Avenue, where the deputy initiated a traffic stop.

The deputy made contact with the driver of the Challenger, Darren Bernard Gibson, 33, of Seneca, and reportedly detected an odor believed to be marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The deputy requested assistance at the scene and a search of Gibson’s vehicle revealed an amount of narcotics in a plastic bag, which was identified as cocaine.

During the investigation, Gibson reportedly tried to run from deputies, but he was taken into custody and arreted.

He was charged with trafficking in cocaine and was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center, where he remains on $100,000 bond.

The Dodge Challenger was towed from the scene.