Man faces drug trafficking, firearm charges after traffic stop in Laurens Co.

Dante Zachius Wheeler – Courtesy of Laurens County Sheriff’s Office

LAURENS COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges, including drug trafficking on Tuesday.

According to a news release, a deputy was conducting surveillance on Ritchie Road in Fountain Inn and saw a vehicle leaving a known drug area.

The vehicle reportedly had a defective tag light and the deputy conducted a traffic stop.

During the stop, the deputy learned the person driving the vehicle had a suspended license and also had a criminal history of drug and violent offenses.

The deputy then searched the vehicle and found a firearm stolen out of Greenville County, 259 grams of methamphetamine and 96 grams of marijuana.

The driver — identified as Dante Zachius Wheeler of Fountain Inn — was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a violent felon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and receiving stolen goods.

