Man faces drug trafficking, possession charges following incident in Shiloh community in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man face drug trafficking and possession charges following a call about two vehicles driving recklessly on Monday.

According to a news release, police received several calls to 911 from residents in and around the Shiloah community, where it was reported that two vehicles were driving recklessly and were shooting firearms at each other.

An officer responding to the neighborhood came into contact with one of the vehicles and tried to stop it on Sweeten Creek Road near Biltmore Village. The driver and the passenger both ran from the traffic stop.

According to the release, another officer located the second vehicle involved after it had crashed on Caribou Road near Sweeten Creek Road.

The people inside the second vehicle ran from the scene as well, and additional officers arrived at the scene to interview witnesses.

Their investigation led them to locate three suspects a short distance away.

Lawrence Eugene Robinson, Jr., 30, of Asheville, was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, as well as possessing both heroin and marijuana with the intent to sell and/or distribute.

He was taken to jail, but was later released after posting $80,000 bond.

Police said members of the Criminal Investigations Section, as well as an APD representative of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, are continuing to investigate the incident.

“The actions of the parties involved in yesterday’s incident was shocking to the community, and placed our residents safety at risk,” according to the release. “The APD remains committed to reducing acts of violence within our community, and stands ready to commit investigatory resources into holding those responsible accountable for their actions.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.