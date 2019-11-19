Man faces DUI charge after crashing car into front of house on Conway Hill Lane in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said a driver faces a DUI charge after he reportedly crashed his car into the front of a home on Tuesday.

According to Trooper Joe Hovis, the crash happened on private property on Conway Hill Lane at around 7:30 a.m.

Hovis said the driver of a 2011 Subaru — John Patrick, 22, of Taylors — was traveling north on Conway Hill Lane, went onto a private drive and then crashed into the front of a house.

No injuries were reported and Patrick was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Patrick was charged with DUI.

