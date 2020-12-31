Man faces firearm charge after fight in west Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man was arrested after officers responded to a fight in progress in west Asheville Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police department news release, officers were called to an apartment on Deaverview Road at around 3:50 p.m.

Before they arrived on-scene, a witness reported that one of the men involved in the incident was armed with a handgun.

According to the release, the officers found and detained the armed man a short distance away from the initial scene.

Following an investigation, officers arrested Kalon Jamar Logan, 24, of Asheville, and charged him with possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he was being held on $10,000 bond.