Man faces firearm charge after fight in west Asheville, police say

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Kalon Jamar Logan – Courtesy of Asheville Police Department

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man was arrested after officers responded to a fight in progress in west Asheville Wednesday afternoon.

According to a police department news release, officers were called to an apartment on Deaverview Road at around 3:50 p.m.

Before they arrived on-scene, a witness reported that one of the men involved in the incident was armed with a handgun.

According to the release, the officers found and detained the armed man a short distance away from the initial scene.

Following an investigation, officers arrested Kalon Jamar Logan, 24, of Asheville, and charged him with possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he was being held on $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories