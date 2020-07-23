Man faces firearm, drug charges in Oconee Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Gary Landon Medlin – Courtesy of the Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Seneca Police Department officers arrested a man Wednesday on multiple charges following search at an address in Seneca.

According to a news release, agents from the Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigation Division investigators, SWAT team members, as well as police officers executed a search at an address on Evergreen Circle at Shadow Lane at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The search warrants was obtained following a controlled purchase of narcotics at that address by an undercover operative working with the sheriff’s office.

During the search, the Narcotics Division seized a quantity of narcotics, as well as a firearm.

Gary Landon Medlin, 42, of Seneca, was arrested and charged with one count each of distribution of heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

According to the release, when he was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center officer found a quantity of narcotics on him.

Photo courtesy of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories