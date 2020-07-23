Man faces firearm, drug charges in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Seneca Police Department officers arrested a man Wednesday on multiple charges following search at an address in Seneca.

According to a news release, agents from the Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigation Division investigators, SWAT team members, as well as police officers executed a search at an address on Evergreen Circle at Shadow Lane at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The search warrants was obtained following a controlled purchase of narcotics at that address by an undercover operative working with the sheriff’s office.

During the search, the Narcotics Division seized a quantity of narcotics, as well as a firearm.

Gary Landon Medlin, 42, of Seneca, was arrested and charged with one count each of distribution of heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

According to the release, when he was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center officer found a quantity of narcotics on him.