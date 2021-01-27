Man faces grand larceny charge related to vehicle stolen from Seneca dealership

Hunter Anderson-Stockton – Courtesy of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man Tuesday on a charge related to vehicle that was taken from a Seneca area dealership.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a deputy was called to the dealership, located on the Highway 123 bypass, in regard to a report of a stolen red 2020 Dodge Charge Hellcat on Jan. 19.

The sheriff’s office was notified that an Anderson County deputy had conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Highway 24.

The driver was identified as Hunter Anderson-Stockton, 19, of Townville.

Anderson-Stockton was arrested and taken to the Anderson County Detention Center.

He was charged in Oconee County with grand larceny.

The vehicle was turned over to an employee of the dealership.