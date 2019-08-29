Man faces kidnapping charge after grabbing child near Greenville Co. Goodwill

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after an investigation into an attempted child abduction.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to Goodwill, located at 3229 W. Blue Ridge Drive on Aug. 25 at around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a report of an attempted abduction.

When they arrived on-scene, deputies quickly took the suspect, Jose Navarrette, into custody.

An investigation revealed that before the 911 call, the child’s grandmother was walking with the victim and her other grandchildren on the sidewalk near Goodwill.

The woman reportedly bent down to help one of the kids with their shoe and when she looked up, she saw Navarrette grab one of her granddaughters, picked her up and started walking off with her.

The grandmother quickly approached Navarrette and was able to pull her grandchild back into her arms and pushed Navarrette away befor taking all of the kids into Goodwill to get away.

According to the release, the grandmother noticed Navarrette was following them, and went into the store where she called for help.

The woman walked behind the counter to get away from the man and noticed he was still following her and went toward her behind the counter.

A store employee and another customer stepped in and they called 911.

Navarrette was arrested and charged with kidnapping.

He was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center, where he remains without bond.