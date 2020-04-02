1  of  12
Closings and Delays
Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

Man faces kidnapping, domestic violence charges in Oconee Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Tyler Dwane Galloway – Courtesy of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man on kidnapping and domestic violence charges Wednesday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a deputy responded to Oconee Memorial Hospital on Sunday in regard to a domestic violence incident that had already occurred.

The deputy made contact with the victim, who said that Tyler Dwane Galloway, 27, of Tamassee, had assaulted her at a home.

Evidence gathered during the investigation revealed that Galloway reportedly assaulted the victim as she tried to leave the home and unlawfully confined her.

Galloway was arrested and charged with kidnapping and first-degree domestic violence.

He was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center, and was given a $50,000 bond at his bond hearing.

According to the release, Galloway will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of bond upon his release.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories