Man faces kidnapping, domestic violence charges in Oconee Co.

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man on kidnapping and domestic violence charges Wednesday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a deputy responded to Oconee Memorial Hospital on Sunday in regard to a domestic violence incident that had already occurred.

The deputy made contact with the victim, who said that Tyler Dwane Galloway, 27, of Tamassee, had assaulted her at a home.

Evidence gathered during the investigation revealed that Galloway reportedly assaulted the victim as she tried to leave the home and unlawfully confined her.

Galloway was arrested and charged with kidnapping and first-degree domestic violence.

He was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center, and was given a $50,000 bond at his bond hearing.

According to the release, Galloway will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of bond upon his release.