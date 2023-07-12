OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a West Union man after a chase on multiple charges.

Deputies said a pursuit was initiated Friday, July 7th when a vehicle was observed speeding in the area of Dickard Road and Bountyland Road.

Authorities attempted to catch up to the vehicle but the driver disregarded their blue lights, a stop sign and a traffic light.

As the pursuit continued onto South Highway 11, the driver passed vehicles on a double yellow line and then pulled into the back of a business parking lot.

The pursuit concluded and the suspect later identified as 35-year-old Daniel Lloyd Stevens was apprehended.

During the search, deputies uncovered methamphetamine on Stevens and inside the vehicle.

Deputies said almost 22.9 grams of methamphetamine and 1.06 grams of heroin were seized.

Stevens was charged with the following:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Possession of heroin

Resisting arrest

Failure to stop for a blue light

Reckless driving

Disregarding a stop sign

Failure to obey a traffic control device

Passing unlawfully

Operating an uninsured motor vehicle

Operating an unregistered vehicle

Stevens remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $121,800 bond.

Stevens will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device, as a condition of bond, should he be released from jail according to authorities.