WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing multiple charges after he held a woman against her will Sunday.
According to the Weaverville Police Department, officers responded to the Fairfield Inn on Fairfield Approach Drive for a possible trespassing incident.
During their investigation, they learned the suspect, 31-year-old Richard Carlton Barnhill, of Tennessee, assaulted a woman and held her against her will.
Investigators took him into custody and charged him with the following:
- assault on a female
- assualt by strangulation
- attemped second degree sex offense
- first degree kidnapping
- second degree trespassing
Barnhill is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $352,000 bond. This investigation is currently ongoing.