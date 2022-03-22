WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing multiple charges after he held a woman against her will Sunday.

According to the Weaverville Police Department, officers responded to the Fairfield Inn on Fairfield Approach Drive for a possible trespassing incident.

During their investigation, they learned the suspect, 31-year-old Richard Carlton Barnhill, of Tennessee, assaulted a woman and held her against her will.

Investigators took him into custody and charged him with the following:

assault on a female

assualt by strangulation

attemped second degree sex offense

first degree kidnapping

second degree trespassing

Barnhill is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $352,000 bond. This investigation is currently ongoing.