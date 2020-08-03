Man faces multiple charges after shooting at Asheville apartment complex

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man was arrested following a shooting at an apartment complex in east Asheville on Sunday.

According to a news release, officers were called to Ledgewood Village Apartments at around 8 a.m. in regard to a domestic incident that involved the use of a firearm.

When officers arrived on-scene, they found the apartment had been hit by two gunshots from outside of the home, while a woman and her children were inside the home.

Police said no one inside the apartment was injured during the shooting.

As officers were investigating the incident, the suspect — identified as Patrick Love Downs, 31, of Asheville — returned to the apartment complex.

Downs was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault on a female and discharging a weapon within the city limits.

According to the release, due to the incident being domestic in nature, Downs is being held without bond.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.