Man faces multiple charges after shoplifting incident in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on multiple charges following a shoplifting incident in West Union on Wednesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to Country Junction Store, located on Pickens Highway, after receiving a call about a possibly intoxicated man who was caught shoplifting.

The man — identified as Hunter Blasé Brauch, of Salem — then reportedly became aggressive with the store clerk after he was confronted about the stolen items.

According to the release, Brauch reportedly assaulted the store clerk while being questioned.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they made contact with Brauch, who they said appeared to be intoxicated, smelled of alcohol and was holding an open beer.

Brauch denied stealing any items, but reportedly became confrontational with deputies and was detained.

According to the release, deputies on-scene recognized Brauch as a suspect in a separate case involving thefts at the Walmart in Seneca.

Brauch was arrested and charged with purchase/possession of a beer by a minor, public disorderly conduct, malicious injury to personal property, third-degree assault and battery and two counts of shoplifting.

He is currently being held in the Oconee County Detention Center.